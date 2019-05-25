Dickinson man aims to overturn bills passed by Legislature

A Dickinson electrician is heading an effort to overturn three bills recently passed the North Dakota Legislature.

The referral petitions submitted by Riley Kuntz were announced Friday by Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

The petitions aim to stop new restrictions on the state auditor, funding for the proposed Theodore Roosevelt presidential library and repealing legislation that shields communications between lawmakers and public employees.

Kuntz says a $50 million endowment to operate the Roosevelt library is not a good use of taxpayer money. He says restrictions on the state auditor and shielding lawmaker communications from the public erodes transparency in government.

Backers must gather more than 13,000 signatures for each petition to get them on the ballot.