Arizona Legislature scales back private school tax credits

Arizona lawmakers pressed Friday to finish their yearly work. In between contentious budget negotiations that advanced in fits and starts, they voted on a wide variety of remaining legislation. Here's a look at the highlights:

BUDGET

The Arizona House started debating budget bills Friday evening after a day of inaction, but it remained unclear if the Senate had a deal to do the same.

The evening action could set the state for adoption of an $11.8 billion state spending plan for the budget year that starts July 1.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers let out a whoop as he left a meeting in the old Capitol near sundown and headed to the House to begin debate. The House had passed three budget bills in a session that ended at 2 a.m. Friday but made no progress through the day.

The issue is a handful of holdout Republican senators. With no Democratic support, the Senate needs 16 or 17 GOP members to back the deal that Bowers, Gov. Doug Ducey and Senate President Karen Fann negotiated.

Fann said legislative leaders are still negotiating a few items but "we are bound and determined to try and get a budget out tonight if possible."

CHARLES KEATING IV PEAK

The House overwhelmingly decided not to name a mountain peak west of Phoenix in honor of a fallen Navy SEAL.

Lawmakers voted 45-15 to reject a bill to name the tallest peak in Estrella Mountain Regional Park after Charles Keating IV. Keating was killed in 2016 in Iraq during a battle with Islamic State fighters.

Republican Rep. Walter Blackman, an Army veteran, said it's offensive to ask lawmakers to honor one veteran over another. Democratic Rep. Lorenzo Sierra, whose district includes the peak, said there are local heroes worthy of the honor.

The Gila River Indian Community also opposes the change, saying the mountain range has religious and cultural importance. One of the tribes that make up today's Gila River Indian Community rejects naming landscapes after people who've died.

Keating was the grandson of Arizona financier Charles H. Keating Jr., who served prison time for his role in the costliest savings and loan failure of the 1980s.

SCHOOL TUITION ORGANIZATIONS

The House unanimously approved a plan that phases out 20% annual increases to a corporate tax credit that funds private school scholarships. The bill would scale back the growth over four years and then increase it yearly by 2% or the inflation rate.

The tax credit funds so-called School Tuition Organizations that distribute the corporate cash they receive to private school students. The program started at $10 million in 2008 but now allows corporations to divert more than $100 million yearly to the school organizations and get credit toward their income taxes. Under the bill, the maximum value of tax credits in 2024 would drop from about $220 million to $145 million.

The bill is on its way to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.

PRIVATE SCHOOL VOUCHERS

Emergency legislation giving a handful of Navajo children another year to use their vouchers for tuition at a private New Mexico Christian school was approved unanimously in the House. The Senate is was expected to act later on the bipartisan legislation approved in the House session that ended at 2 a.m. Friday.

The proposal sidesteps a law requiring vouchers to be used at Arizona schools after the Department of Education discovered the vouchers were being used out of state.

The plight of the seven children rocketed to lawmakers' attention when the school-choice advocacy group American Federation for Children released a video over the weekend. It showed parents blasting the Education Department for letters demanding they repay the money illegally spent out of state.