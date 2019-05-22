The Latest: Judge refuses to block Trump bank subpoenas

The Latest on President Donald Trump's efforts to block congressional subpoenas seeking records from his banks (all times local):

4 p.m.

A federal judge in New York is refusing to block congressional subpoenas seeking financial records from two banks that did business with President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said during a hearing Wednesday that Trump and his company were unlikely to succeed in a lawsuit arguing that the subpoenas were unlawful and unconstitutional.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Democrats in Congress have sought the information from Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

Deutsche Bank has lent Trump's real estate company millions of dollars over the years.

The lawyers for the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees say they need access to documents from the banks to investigate possible "foreign influence in the U.S. political process."

___

1:33 a.m.

A judge is poised to hear oral arguments Wednesday over President Donald Trump's effort to block congressional subpoenas seeking financial records from two banks.

The hearing occurs after congressional Democrats sought the information from Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

Trump, his family and his company contend in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that the subpoenas are unlawful and unenforceable.

Lawyers for the congressional Democrats responded by saying ruling in Trump's favor would undermine the constitutional separation of powers and impede congressional probes.

Deutsche Bank has lent Trump's real estate company millions of dollars over the years.

Prior to the hearing before Judge Edgardo Ramos, Trump's lawyers say the judge should temporarily block Congress from obtaining the records. They say they want enough time to fully litigate the subpoenas' legality.