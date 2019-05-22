Probe of Virginia governor’s racist yearbook photo complete

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a news conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. A law firm has completed its investigation into how a racist photo appeared on a yearbook page for Northam. Eastern Virginia Medical School said in a statement Tuesday, May 21 that the findings of the investigation will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday, May 22. Northam's profile in the 1984 yearbook includes a photo of a man in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan clothing. Northam denies being in the photo, which nearly ended his political career in February. AP Photo

The findings of an investigation into how a racist photo appeared on a yearbook page for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam are set to be released.

Eastern Virginia Medical School plans to make the results of the investigation public at a news conference on Wednesday.

The independent investigation was conducted by the law firm McGuireWoods on behalf of the medical school in Norfolk.

Northam's profile in the 1984 yearbook includes a photo of a man in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan clothing. Northam denies being in the photo, which nearly ended his political career in February. Yearbook staff members have disagreed over whether the photo could have been mistakenly placed on Northam's page.

Thousands of letters and emails were sent to alumni asking for information.