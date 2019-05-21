O’Connell wins bid to replace imprisoned Allentown mayor

Allentown's interim mayor has declared victory in a four-way Democratic primary as he seeks to serve the final two years of imprisoned former Mayor Ed Pawlowski's term.

The Morning Call reports that Ray O'Connell declared himself the winner Tuesday over challengers Michael Daniels, Cheryl Johnson Watt and Patrick Palmer. Tim Ramos ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

Pawlowski, a Democrat, resigned in March 2018 after his conviction on federal corruption charges. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for rigging municipal contracts in a scheme to raise money for his political campaigns for higher office.

The winner of the fall general election will serve the final two years of Pawlowski's term. The former mayor was re-elected in 2017 while under indictment but resigned two months into his fourth term.

O'Connell is a 69-year-old retired school administrator and former councilman.