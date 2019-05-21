Pittsburgh labor lawyer wins spot on fall court ballot

A longtime steelworkers' union lawyer from Pittsburgh has been nominated by Democrats to run for one of two open seats on a statewide appellate court.

Amanda Green-Hawkins won a spot on the fall ballot in Tuesday's primary election for the state Superior Court.

Races among two other Democrats and three Republicans remained too close to call Tuesday night. The 15-seat court handles civil and criminal appeals from Pennsylvania's county courts.

Also running in the Democratic primary were Philadelphia Judge Daniel McCaffery and civil litigation lawyer Beth Tarasi, of suburban Pittsburgh.

Running in the Republican primary were Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck, Chester County prosecutor Megan King and Rebecca Warren, a former Montour County district attorney.

The Democratic Party had endorsed McCaffery and Green-Hawkins while the Republican Party had endorsed Peck and King.