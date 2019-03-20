FBI, Durham County hosts training sessions for EMS, SWAT

The FBI is joining with emergency personnel in a North Carolina county in a special training session for federal, state and local SWAT and EMS professionals.
A news release from the FBI says the three-day training, which began Tuesday, will focus on skills needed to respond to medical and mass casualty situations. It will involve realistic exercises including treating life-threatening injuries, extracting victims from buildings and wooded terrain, and loading victims for ground and air transport.
The training, which also involves Durham County Emergency Medical Services, is taking place at different locations in Durham.
Among the participants are the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, Durham Police Department, Durham County Sheriff's Office and FBI SWAT.
