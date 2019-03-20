Pocketbook issues eclipsed by military role in Thai election

In this March 19, 2019, photo, Thai student walks over a footbridge bridge through dilapidated homes along the Phra Khanong canal in Bangkok, Thailand. Ahead of next weekend's general election, the widespread dissatisfaction among the country's poor with how the economy is doing may be balanced out by strong support for the junta from big business and wealthier Thais. For many voters, the still bigger issue is the role of the military after it took over in a 2014 coup. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo