Brazil’s far-right president visits CIA on friendly US tour

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the press about the arrest of suspects in the killing of councilwoman Marielle Franco, at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The brazen assassination of the councilwoman and her driver on March 14 last year led to massive protests and widespread anger in Latin America's largest nation. Two suspects have been arrested. Eraldo Peres AP Photo