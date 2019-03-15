APNewsBreak: Greyhound won’t let US drop migrants in depots

FILE - In this May 28, 2014 file photo, migrants are released from ICE custody at a Greyhound Bus station in Phoenix. Greyhound is no longer allowing immigration authorities to drop off families inside bus stations, forcing them to wait outside until they have a ticket. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency confirmed Friday, March 15, 2019, that it had been asked to drop migrants off outside the facility. The Arizona Republic via AP, File Michael Chow