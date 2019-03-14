Democratic lawmaker Sprinkle resigns amid harassment claims

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2014, file photo, Nevada Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle, D-Sparks, asks questions in a special session of the Nevada Legislature, in Carson City, Nev. Sprinkle says he is resigning because he faces sexual harassment complaints, making him the second high-ranking Democratic state legislator to resign in under two weeks. Sprinkle's resignation announcement Thursday, March 14, 2019, offered no details about the claims made against him but follows the resignation of Senate's Democratic majority leader Kelvin Atkinson last week. Cathleen Allison, File AP Photo