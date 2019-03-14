Republicans warn Beto O’Rourke could ramp up Democratic turnout in Texas

Texas’ two Republicans senators — both part of a last-minute effort to keep their party from dealing a massive rebuke to President Donald Trump — voted against a bill aimed at derailing Trump’s plans to fund his border wall through an emergency declaration Thursday.

The Democrat-led legislation passed the Republican-controlled Senate with the support of 12 GOP senators. Trump is expected to veto it, sending the bill back to Congress where many much more Republican support is needed to override the president.