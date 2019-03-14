Beto’s dog may look sad, but he’s running for president and Texans are fired up

The name-calling has already started.
Moments after Beto O’Rourke announced he is running for president, Republicans rolled out a slew of nicknames. Some called him “Robert Francis,” a reference to his given name. (Beto is a nickname, similar to “Bobby” in Spanish.)
Stories immediately went viral about whether O’Rourke’s dog looked “sad” in a Vanity Fair cover photo.
Tom Wilder, a devout Republican and Tarrant County’s district clerk in Fort Worth, called O’Rourke “NO BORDERS BETO” in an all-caps response to O’Rourke’s Twitter post announcing about his presidential run.
“NO BORDERS BETO WHO SUPPORTS DEMOCRATS ANNOUNCED PLANS THAT WOULD RESULT IN TRILLIONS OF $$ IN NEW SPENDING WILL TRY TO COMPETE WITH COLLEAGUES TO SEE WHO CAN BANKRUPT THE USA FIRST,” Wilder wrote.
But Democrats are confident that O’Rourke, the El Pasoan who couldn’t even win a Senate race in his home state of Texas, has a legitimate shot at winning the Democratic nomination and possibly becoming president.
Matt Angle, director of the Lone Star Project — a Democratic political action committee — expects O’Rourke to do well in Tarrant County. During O’Rourke’s Senate run, he beat incumbent Ted Cruz in the county, which is seated in Fort Worth, even though the county has long been considered a GOP stronghold.
Statewide, O’Rourke narrowly missed unseating Cruz.
Angle thinks O’Rourke can do even better against President Trump in the 2020 general election, mainly because he appeals to the middle — rather than the far left or right — of the political spectrum.
“I think Donald Trump is more polarizing, more damaging and less well-though-of than Ted Cruz, if that’s possible,” Angel said. Every negative impulse you can have about a politician, people have times three of Donald Trump. I would expect him to carry Tarrant County.”
But Angle said he expects the Democratic primary in Texas to have plenty of fireworks — and the potential for O’Rourke to run into stiff challenges from other candidates, especially former San Antonio mayor and Obama administration cabinet member Julian Castro.
“First, he has to win the primary, but people are looking past that,” Angel said of O’Rourke and his supporters. “Texas is going to be very competitive in the Democratic primary. You’ve got another Texan in the primacy with Julian Castro, and other capable candidates who will spend money in Texas. He hasn’t competed in a Democratic primary with other candidates working that hard to win.”
