National Politics

Beto O’Rourke is running for president, El Paso TV station reports

By Nichole Manna and

Anna M. Tinsley

March 13, 2019 06:50 PM

Sen. Cornyn says he’s learned from Beto’s 2018 campaign and ‘expects to be ready’ in 2020

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn talks about the prospect of facing Beto O'Rourke while seeking re-election in 2020. O'Rourke has not announced if he’s running for office next year.
By
Up Next
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn talks about the prospect of facing Beto O'Rourke while seeking re-election in 2020. O'Rourke has not announced if he’s running for office next year.
By

Beto O’Rourke says he will make an announcement Thursday morning that he is running for president, according KTSM-TV in El Paso.

The station said O’Rourke confirmed via text on Wednesday afternoon that he will seek the Democratic nomination.

O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans told the Star-Telegram that he “can not confirm” the El Paso report.

The report comes after months of speculation about whether O’Rourke will be a candidate the 2020 election.

Speculation became even more heated this week with O’Rourke’s trip to Iowa, which began today. On Wednesday, supporters were asked to prepare to text or email their own donor networks once he announced the 2020 bid, according to a report from Politico.

Curious subscribers to O’Rourke’s email listing tried to remove themselves from the listing, but when that happened, they received a message back that said “email is how we keep in touch and share important updates about how you can be part of our campaign to elect Beto for president.”

Speculation also spread on Monday that O’Rourke may have recruited a top Iowa political consultant onto his campaign team, according to NBC News.

Presidential Democratic candidates include senators Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, former Rep. John Delaney, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jay Inslee, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

HOMEPAGE

texas

richard-greene

state-politics

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  