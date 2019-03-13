Beto O’Rourke is running for president, El Paso TV station reports

Beto O’Rourke says he will make an announcement Thursday morning that he is running for president, according KTSM-TV in El Paso.

The station said O’Rourke confirmed via text on Wednesday afternoon that he will seek the Democratic nomination.

O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans told the Star-Telegram that he “can not confirm” the El Paso report.

The report comes after months of speculation about whether O’Rourke will be a candidate the 2020 election.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Speculation became even more heated this week with O’Rourke’s trip to Iowa, which began today. On Wednesday, supporters were asked to prepare to text or email their own donor networks once he announced the 2020 bid, according to a report from Politico.

Curious subscribers to O’Rourke’s email listing tried to remove themselves from the listing, but when that happened, they received a message back that said “email is how we keep in touch and share important updates about how you can be part of our campaign to elect Beto for president.”

Speculation also spread on Monday that O’Rourke may have recruited a top Iowa political consultant onto his campaign team, according to NBC News.

Presidential Democratic candidates include senators Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, former Rep. John Delaney, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jay Inslee, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.