Police chief retiring after 11 years on the job

A longtime Rhode Island police chief is stepping down from the position.
Bristol Police Chief Josue Canario submitted his intent to retire on Friday. Canario has headed the department for 11 years.
Town Administrator Steven Contente says Canario will be on voluntary medical leave until the effective date of his retirement on May 9. Retired Portsmouth Police deputy chief Brian Peters will serve as interim police chief during the search to find Canario's permanent replacement.
WJAR-TV reports Canario's retirement comes as the department has lost accreditations from state and national police accrediting groups.
A special meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the fate of Bristol's state accreditation. Contente says Canario's retirement and the accreditation issues are unrelated.
