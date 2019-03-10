2020 Democrats try to make inroads in rural America

In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., talks with Deanna Miller Berry in Denmark, S.C. Several Democratic presidential candidates are trying to make a play for rural voters. Booker has traveled to small towns in South Carolina and New Hampshire and told voters that he hears some of the same concerns from them that he hears in his hometown of Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Barrow