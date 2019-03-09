Companies decry ‘valve turners’ who shut down pipelines

In this Oct. 11, 2016 photo provided by Samuel Jessup, climate change activist Michael Foster, of Seattle, turns an emergency shut-off valve on an oil pipeline in northeastern North Dakota. Foster was arrested and ended up spending six months in jail. The valve-turning tactic has been embraced in recent years by activists who believe fossil fuels are precipitating a global warming crisis. But the energy industry and its advocates say it amounts to domestic terrorism, and lawmakers in several states are considering stiffening penalties. (Courtesy of Samuel Jessup via AP)