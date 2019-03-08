Amazon lobbies to exempt employees from labor protections

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, employees walk through a lobby at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle. Many of Amazon’s Seattle-area employees will likely be exempt from new proposed labor protections after a push by the tech giant’s lobbyists to raise the salary threshold at which the rules would kick in. The changes would partially prohibit so-called non-compete clauses, agreements widely used by tech companies and others to prohibit employees from going to work for competitors. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo