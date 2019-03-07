Honolulu’s top prosecutor takes leave amid federal probe

FILE - In this March 2, 2016 file photo, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro talks to The Associated Press in Honolulu. Honolulu's top prosecutor is taking a leave of absence amid a federal investigation. Kaneshiro said in a statement his leave takes effect Thursday, March 7, 2019. He says Dwight Nadamoto will be acting prosecuting attorney. Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors last month asked the state's highest court to suspend Kaneshiro because he's an investigation target. Cathy Bussewitz, File AP Photo