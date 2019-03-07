Mother of man killed by St. Paul police drops lawsuit

The mother of a man fatally shot by St. Paul police has dropped her federal lawsuit.
Kimberly Handy-Jones filed the civil lawsuit against the City of St. Paul and its police after her 29-year-old son, Cordale Handy, was shot and killed in 2017. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office determined the officers were justified in shooting Handy, who police said raised a gun at an officer.
Kimberly Handy-Jones and the city agreed to dismissal of the lawsuit last week. The St. Paul Pioneer Press says there was no settlement involved.
