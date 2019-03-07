Egyptian actor says military court sentenced him to 8 years

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, Egyptian actor Amr Waked arrives on the red carpet during the first International El Gouna Film Festival, in el-Gouna, Egypt. Waked, an Egyptian actor known for his criticism of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s government, said Thursday, March 7, 2019, that a military court has sentenced him in absentia to eight years in prison in two separate cases. Waked, a 45-year-old actor living in Spain said his lawyer told him he was convicted of “disseminating false news and insulting state institutions.” Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo