Swiss federal judges reject final appeal by Peru’s Guerrero

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, Peru's Paolo Guerrero looks up during the group C match at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Guerrero has lost his final appeal against a 14-month ban by FIFA for a positive doping test. Switzerland’s supreme court says its judges rejected Guerrero’s appeal against FIFA and the World Anti-Doping Agency. Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo