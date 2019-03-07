Trump still hopes for North Korea deal after ominous report

CORRECTS DATE OF IMAGE TO DEC. 5, 2018 - This Dec. 5, 2018 image provided by DigitalGlobe on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 shows a satellite image of North Korea's Sohae facility. Satellite imagery showing new activity at a North Korean rocket launch site has raised doubt that Kim Jong Un will ever give up his nuclear weapons. U.S.-North Korea talks are continuing and President Donald Trump is still hoping to get a deal despite the failure of the two leaders’ second summit. Trump said Wednesday that he’d be unhappy if reports were true that Kim was rebuilding a launch site after promising in Vietnam to extend his current ban on nuclear and rocket tests. (DigitalGlobe via AP)