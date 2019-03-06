Mandan commission approves chicken ordinance

Residents of Mandan will be allowed to raise chickens on their property.
The city commission Tuesday night voted to allow up to four chickens per lot with a $100 permit. Roosters won't be allowed because of the noise.
The Bismarck Tribune says the local ordinance includes some restrictions for chicken owners. All coops and runs must be located in a back or side yard and away from the street.
Commissioner Amber Larson cast the only dissenting vote, questioning whether the city has the staff to enforce the ordinance. She also wondered about the cost of the permit, saying $100 was a lot for some eggs.
