Colorado, baker end legal spat over transgender woman’s cake

File - In this June 4, 2018, file photo, baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop in Lakewood, Colo. The state of Colorado and Phillips who refuses to make wedding cakes for gay and transgender customers on religious grounds have agreed to end their legal fight. A statement from the Colorado Attorney General's office on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, announced that the state and cakeshop owner Jack Phillips mutually agreed to end litigation in state and federal courts. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo