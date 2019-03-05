New Ohio governor to deliver 1st State of the State speech

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a public inauguration ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine is expected to push for an increase in Ohio’s gas tax and promote efforts to fight the opioid epidemic Tuesday, March 5 in his first State of the State speech as governor. The Republican is also expected to highlight programs he’s advocated to improve the lives of children. DeWine is bringing the event back to Columbus following the decision by his predecessor, Gov. John Kasich, to hold seven of eight speeches in cities around Ohio. John Minchillo, Pool, File AP Photo