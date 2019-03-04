The Latest: Deadwood sports betting measure gets new life

FILE - This Feb. 21, 2012 file photo shows the Midnight Star Gaming Emporium in Deadwood, S.D. A South Dakota House panel has rejected a measure that would have asked voters if sports betting should be legalized in historic Deadwood. The House State Affairs Committee voted 7-3 Monday, March 4, 2019, against the proposal. The proposed constitutional amendment would have allowed the Legislature to authorize wagering in Deadwood and at tribal casinos. Amber Hunt, File AP Photo