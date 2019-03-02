Atlanta pushing back against airport state takeover plan

Atlanta city officials are pushing back against a proposal in the Georgia Senate for a state takeover of Atlanta's airport, one of the busiest in the world.
Michael Smith, press secretary for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, said the plan amounted to "theft" in a statement Friday.
The legislation was introduced by Republican state Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson. It would create a board appointed by state officials to oversee operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The airport is currently owned and operated by the city of Atlanta.
Jones said in an interview Friday that state oversight was needed because of past issues with corruption in procurements.
The legislation has 29 Senate co-signers. It was approved by the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday.
