W.Va. judge strikes down key portions of right-to-work law

A judge has sided with labor unions in striking down key portions of West Virginia's right-to-work law, including those that allowed workers to stop paying union dues.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey made the ruling Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by the state chapter of the AFL-CIO and other unions. The judge says some provisions of the 2016 law violated the state constitution.
Labor unions maintained the law illegally took their assets since they still have to represent all employees in a union shop, including those that the law would allow to stop paying dues.
Teamsters General Secretary Ken Hall says in a statement the law "was nothing more than an attack on our wages, benefits and working conditions."
