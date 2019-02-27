Contrasts abound for 2 black women in Chicago mayoral runoff

Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot and her daughter Vivian Lightfoot appear with supporters at EvolveHer in Chicago Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Former federal prosecutor Lightfoot, who could become the first African-American woman to lead the nation's third-largest city, was the top vote-getter in a field of 14 that included a member of the Daley family that has dominated Chicago politics for much of the last six decades. Chicago Tribune via AP Erin Hooley