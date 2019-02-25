California may broaden far-reaching data privacy law

California state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, left, and Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, discuss her legislation that would expand on California's nation-leading data privacy law, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in the attorney general's office in Sacramento, Calif. California consumers would have more power to sue corporations for misusing their data under a proposal to expand what already is the nation's most far-reaching law protecting personal information. Don Thompson AP Photo