Recent editorials published in Nebraska newspapers

Omaha World Herald. February 21, 2019
Retain Nebraska's helmet law, which saves lives and serves the public interest
Our society rightly safeguards individual freedom but limits it in select cases when the public interest needs to be protected. This is why we have seat belt laws in states across the nation.
Nebraska's law requiring motorcycle riders to wear a helmet, first passed in 1989, is another example of a necessary public safety requirement. Nebraska lawmakers have repeatedly debated the law over the decades, and it's set for debate again this session.
Supporters of the helmet law underscored key points during a hearing on the issue last week before the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.
If Nebraska jettisons its helmet law, experience elsewhere in the nation shows that the number of traumatic head injuries would rise. When Michigan ended its helmet requirement for adults in 2012, head injuries requiring trauma center treatment rose 14 percent, Eric Koeppe, CEO of the National Safety Council, Nebraska, told the legislative committee.
Helmet non-use in Michigan doubled the odds of a fatality from a motorcycle accident, Dr. Brooke Murtaugh, brain injury program manager at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, told the lawmakers.
Louisiana repealed its helmet law but later reinstated it after experiencing a major increase in motorcycle injuries and fatalities, said Rose White, with AAA Nebraska.
Fred Zwonecheck, retired Nebraska highway safety administrator, said his four decades as a traffic safety professional convinced him that Nebraska's helmet requirement is one of the "most effective (tools) in the prevention of traffic-related deaths and injuries."
Dr. Nicholas Bruggeman, an Omaha orthopedic surgeon speaking for the Nebraska Medical Association, said he has had "dozens of patients who have fortunately survived motorcycle accidents because they were wearing a helmet." He described a patient who was in a motorcycle accident and broke both arms and had a chest tube inserted to treat his injuries. But he was wearing a helmet and sustained no head trauma from the accident. He "is back to coaching baseball and working construction again. ... There are many similar stories like this."
A considerable number of helmetless riders who are injured in accidents require Medicaid — taxpayer dollars — to meet their medical costs. The lifetime cost of a single severe traumatic brain injury is an estimated $3 million, Murtaugh told the committee: "Only 5 percent of persons with severe traumatic brain injury have the adequate funding for long-term treatment and support. Ninety-five percent of individuals with traumatic brain injury rely on state and federal programs to fund and support their long-term needs."
White of AAA Nebraska cautioned lawmakers to be wary of exaggerated claims by helmet law critics that repeal would produce a tourism boom in Nebraska. Many attendees of the annual Sturgis rally haul their cycles to South Dakota, she said, so the helmet law isn't a factor for them. The most direct route for many of those traveling to Sturgis from the east isn't through Nebraska but via Interstate 29 in Iowa northward.
The Legislature should make sure the helmet law remains in force. As this testimony shows, it serves the public in important ways.
Lincoln Journal Star. February 22, 2019
Zoo expansions cap impressive run of growth
In seemingly every way, shape and form, the Lincoln Children's Zoo has experienced major growth in recent months.
But one fact illustrates the rapid development better than any other - the newest expansion announcement came with news the landlocked zoo can't physically grow anymore, even after adding 10 acres in recent years. The facility has simply run out of unused land at its longtime home near 27th and A streets.
To borrow a phrase from a recent Journal Star story, a $1.5 million donation caused the zoo to "expand its expansion" to its initial ambition, after high constructions costs scaled back plans. And what an expansion it's been, as its footprint, animals and calendar have all gotten bigger.
Indeed, 2019 marks a transformational year for one of the city's prime attractions.
When the zoo opens its doors March 8, they won't close again for months at season's end. Lincoln's zoo will convert to a year-round schedule for this first time in more than a half-century of operation. With this change will come a variety of new facilities - namely, a restaurant and event spaces - aimed at capitalizing upon its new schedule.
Tiger and giraffe displays are set to open in May, following just a couple months after the announcement cheetahs and giant anteaters will be displayed in 2020. This expansion would ideally stretch to other zoos, if Lincoln lands the breeding pairs it desires.
The historic Ager Center has been reinvented as a rainforest. The plans announced last week also call for a new playground infused with natural elements, which will add a new feature for children. And that's before noting a new building for Lincoln Public Schools' science focus program - often dubbed "zoo school" - will replace portables in the coming months.
Community support has unquestionably powered the facility's string of successes, ranging from the aforementioned seven-figure donation down to the free-will offerings of local youth. Lincoln's generosity helped power the zoo to a record operating budget (from $1.75 million to $4.5 million in just seven years) and a record number of employees (150 planned for 2019).
As its name indicates, the zoo is for Lincoln and its children - and seeing the public take ownership in its continued success highlights the investment the zoo and its patrons make in each other.
This mutually beneficial relationship has paid very evident dividends and will do so long into the future, even though the zoo has accounted for all of its physical space. Plenty more improvements within its spatial constraints will no doubt be announced going forward.
There's that growth trend again.
Let's celebrate the recent news of expansion - and the Lincoln community that made it happen - while eagerly awaiting coming projects.
McCook Daily Gazette. February 20, 2019
Nebraska's values give state economic edge
It may be hard to believe when one reads court reports, crime stories or law enforcement news releases, but Nebraska is populated by people with higher traditional moral standards than average.
That should be inviting to any business looking for hard-working, reliable employees, to anyone looking for a safe place to raise a family or a place to retire.
Yes, we have our share of bad behavior, but judging by numbers assembled by the WalletHub personal finance website, we're not doing that badly.
The organization assembled and weighted a wide variety of data for each state in categories such as Anger & Hate, Jealousy, Excesses &?Vices, Avarice, Lust, Vanity and Laziness, and found Nebraska near the bottom in each.
They measured things like violent crimes per capita, sex offenders, bullying rate, hate groups, thefts, excessive drinking, smoking, coffee drinking, marijuana and drugs, pornography, hostile social media comments and a wide variety of other factors.
With 1 the highest amount and 5o the lowest, Nebraska ranked 42 in Anger & hatred, 42 in Jealousy, 33 in Excesses & Vices, 26 in Greed, 45 in Lust, 35 in Vanity and 42 in Laziness.
As we look to improve "The Good Life," perhaps we need to remember, as far as Nebraska goes, "honestly, it's not for everyone," and that can be a good thing, especially when it comes to lowering our standards.
