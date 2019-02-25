American families of missing Uighurs speak out at DC event

Abudwaris Ablimit points to a photo of his brother during a gathering to raise awareness about loved ones who have disappeared in China's far west, in Washington DC on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The western region of Xinjiang has been subject to a severe security crackdown in recent years that has made surveillance cameras and police checkpoints ubiquitous. The dragnet has made surveillance cameras and police checkpoints ubiquitous, and placed an estimated 1 million Uighurs and others in extrajudicial internment camps. Christina Larson AP Photo