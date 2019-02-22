National Politics

Biden’s 2020 opening? Dem field missing foreign policy hand

By ELANA SCHOR and THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

February 22, 2019 11:47 PM

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Winter Meeting in Washington. Democratic presidential candidates are touting their support for “Medicare-for-all,” higher taxes on the wealthy and a war on climate change. But foreign policy is largely taking a back seat. Biden is seizing on that opening to position himself as the global policy expert if he decides to run for president.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Winter Meeting in Washington. Democratic presidential candidates are touting their support for “Medicare-for-all,” higher taxes on the wealthy and a war on climate change. But foreign policy is largely taking a back seat. Biden is seizing on that opening to position himself as the global policy expert if he decides to run for president. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Winter Meeting in Washington. Democratic presidential candidates are touting their support for “Medicare-for-all,” higher taxes on the wealthy and a war on climate change. But foreign policy is largely taking a back seat. Biden is seizing on that opening to position himself as the global policy expert if he decides to run for president. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo
WASHINGTON

Democratic presidential candidates are touting their support for "Medicare-for-all," higher taxes on the wealthy and a war on climate change. But foreign policy is largely taking a back seat.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is seizing on that opening to position himself as the global policy expert if he decides to run for president.

In speeches over the past month, Biden sought to position himself as an authoritative counterweight to President Donald Trump's isolationist and nationalistic impulses.

The moves reflect the vulnerabilities the 76-year-old Biden could face in a crowded primary with rivals who are decades younger and looking to appeal to the party's liberal base. In that kind of race, Biden could carve out space as a battle-tested statesman with the experience to stabilize America's role in the world.

  Comments  