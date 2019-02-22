Bitter cold closes Nevada schools; minus 19 near Elko

A car passes a house Friday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2019, in Sparks, Nev. where most of the snow has melted but a bitter cold front continued to push unseasonably cold temperatures across the region. The low temperature in northeast Nevada fell to minus 19 early Friday near Elko in the mountains around Lamoille and minus 8 in the Sierra at South Lake Tahoe, California. Scott Sonner AP Photo