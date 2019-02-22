Walla Walla man sentenced for assaulting officer

A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including assaulting a police officer, and was sentenced in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports 34-year-old Marco Martinez pleaded guilty to four counts including possession of alprazolam without a prescription, assault, theft and resisting arrest.
In December, College Place police at Walmart tried to arrest Martinez, who had a warrant for stolen firearm and meth possession charges.
During the arrest attempt, Martinez pushed the officer into a store display and ran. It took two Taser shots to take Martinez into custody.
Martinez's sentence includes 12 months and one day in confinement with credit for 74 days served, $505.41 in legal-financial obligations and one year of community custody.
