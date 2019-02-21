Crossover voting reform dies on floor of Wyoming Senate

The Wyoming Senate has squashed a bill to reform crossover voting, which allows voters to change party affiliation on primary or general election day.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Thursday night's vote all but ends the Republican Party's primary policy goal of this legislative session.
A number of amendments introduced in the Senate earlier this week would have required voters to provide a valid photo ID by a cutoff date of May 1 to switch parties. If the bill had passed, Wyoming would have had one of the most restrictive closed primaries in the nation.
Wyoming voters are allowed to switch parties on Election Day. Republicans accused Democratic voters of taking advantage of this to interfere in the most recent election cycle, which saw Mark Gordon, who went on to become governor, defeat several primary candidates with more conservative views.
