Kentucky legislature pushes $150 million parks plan

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press

February 19, 2019 06:20 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky House Republicans want to borrow $150 million to fix-up the state's park system.

The House Appropriations and Revenue Committee approved House bill 268 on Tuesday. It would authorize the Cabinet for Tourism, Arts and Heritage to spend $20 million in borrowed money over the next year to replace roofs and expand campgrounds at state parks, according to committee chairman Steven Rudy.

Rudy says it is part of a plan to borrow $150 million over the next three years for the state park system.

Taxpayers would pay the money back over about 20 years, starting with an extra $2.2 million in the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The committee also approved a bill to exempt nonprofits from collecting sales taxes on admissions, including tickets to college sporting events.

