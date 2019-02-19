Kentucky legislature pushes $150 million parks plan

Kentucky House Republicans want to borrow $150 million to fix-up the state's park system.
The House Appropriations and Revenue Committee approved House bill 268 on Tuesday. It would authorize the Cabinet for Tourism, Arts and Heritage to spend $20 million in borrowed money over the next year to replace roofs and expand campgrounds at state parks, according to committee chairman Steven Rudy.
Rudy says it is part of a plan to borrow $150 million over the next three years for the state park system.
Taxpayers would pay the money back over about 20 years, starting with an extra $2.2 million in the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The committee also approved a bill to exempt nonprofits from collecting sales taxes on admissions, including tickets to college sporting events.
