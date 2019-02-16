National Politics

Reform, once avoided, now embraced in Chicago mayor’s race

By HERBERT G. McCANN Associated Press

February 16, 2019 12:42 PM

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Bill Daley speaks during a news conference in Chicago. Reform has long been a dirty word among Chicago politicians, who have well-known reputations for throwing contracts to favored businesses and dealing in patronage. But after the 2014 murder of a black teenager by a police officer and corruption charges filed against a powerful alderman, the word is now on the lips of the 14 candidates running for mayor.
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Bill Daley speaks during a news conference in Chicago. Reform has long been a dirty word among Chicago politicians, who have well-known reputations for throwing contracts to favored businesses and dealing in patronage. But after the 2014 murder of a black teenager by a police officer and corruption charges filed against a powerful alderman, the word is now on the lips of the 14 candidates running for mayor. Teresa Crawford AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Bill Daley speaks during a news conference in Chicago. Reform has long been a dirty word among Chicago politicians, who have well-known reputations for throwing contracts to favored businesses and dealing in patronage. But after the 2014 murder of a black teenager by a police officer and corruption charges filed against a powerful alderman, the word is now on the lips of the 14 candidates running for mayor. Teresa Crawford AP Photo
CHICAGO

Reform is not a concept Chicago candidates typically embrace in a city known for its patronage.

But corruption charges against a powerful alderman and a court-ordered consent decree aimed at eliminating police misconduct has placed the word on the lips of many of the 14 people running for mayor.

The veteran politicians, businessmen, former prosecutors and community activists will face off in a Feb. 26 election to succeed retiring Mayor Rahm Emanuel. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two will face off April 2.

The variety of candidates reflects the many issues facing Chicago's next mayor besides corruption: a need for investment in the city's poorer neighborhoods, overwhelming pension debt, low-performing public schools and a crime rate often pointed to as among the nation's worst.

  Comments  