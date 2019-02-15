Amazon’s exit could scare off tech companies from New York

FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo a couple walks along Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island in the Queens borough of New York. Beyond is the Long Island City skyline. According to experts analyzing the e-commerce giant's sudden cancellation of plans to build a massive headquarters in New York City, Amazon's decision to walk away could scare off other tech companies considering moving to or expanding in the city. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo