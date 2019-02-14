Amazon’s exit could scare off tech companies from New York

FILE- In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo state Assemblyman Ron Kim, center, speaks at a rally opposing New York's deal with Amazon on the steps of New York's City Hall. Amazon said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, that it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search. The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the tax incentives Amazon was promised. Karen Matthews, File AP Photo