Trump gains weight, now considered obese; cholesterol down

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump has put on some pounds and is now officially considered obese. The White House on Thursday, Feb. 14, released results of his most recent physical, revealing that his Body Mass Index is now 30.4. That's based on the fact that he's now carrying 243 pounds on his 6-foot, 3-inch frame. People with an index rating above 30 are considered obese. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo