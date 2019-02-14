National Politics

Colorado Democrats reintroduce “red flag” gun bill

The Associated Press

February 14, 2019 07:08 PM

DENVER

Colorado Democrats have introduced a bill to permit the seizure of guns from persons deemed to pose a threat by a judge.

The "red flag" bill would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner poses a threat to himself or others.

If approved, a subsequent court hearing would be held to determine whether to extend the seizure, up to a maximum of 364 days.

Unlike an unsuccessful bill last year, this year's version would leave it up to the person whose guns were seized to prove they no longer pose a risk.

Opponents object to that condition. Supporters say it will save lives.

Bill sponsors include first-term Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son, Alex, was killed on his 27th birthday in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting.

  Comments  