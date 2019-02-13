National Politics

Journalist and Duterte critic posts bail after libel arrest

By BULLIT MARQUEZ Associated Press

February 13, 2019 11:34 PM

Maria Ressa, the award-winning head of a Philippine online news site Rappler that has aggressively covered President Rodrigo Duterte's policies, shows an arrest form after being arrested by National Bureau of Investigation agents in a libel case Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 in Manila, Philippines. Ressa, who was selected by Time magazine as one of its Persons of the Year last year, was arrested over a libel complaint from a businessman which Amnesty International has condemned as "brazenly politically motivated." Duterte's government says the arrest was a normal step in response to the complaint.
MANILA, Philippines

The award-winning head of a Philippine online news site that has aggressively covered President Rodrigo Duterte's administration has been freed on bail after her arrest in a libel case.

National Bureau of Investigation agents served the warrant against Maria Ressa late Wednesday afternoon and escorted her from the Rappler Inc. office to NBI headquarters, where she stayed overnight. Duterte's government denied it and said the arrest was a normal step in response to a criminal complaint.

"What we're seeing is death by a thousand cuts of our democracy," Ressa told reporters after posting bail in a Manila court.

Rappler's 2012 article included allegations that a businessman was linked to drugs, human trafficking and a murder case, citing an unspecified intelligence report. He has denied the allegations and welcomed the indictment.

