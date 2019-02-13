W.Va. teachers hold vigil as lawmakers debate education bill

West Virginia teachers and school administrators who are opposed to a complex education bill have held a candlelight vigil outside the state Capitol as the House of Delegates met in a marathon debate.
The House worked into Wednesday night on amendments to the bill. More than 30 amendments were on the agenda.
Outside, dozens of people cheered upon learning the House had rejected one of several amendments addressing charter schools.
The Senate passed its version of the bill last week. It would allow charter schools statewide.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
At the vigil, Tyler County schools Superintendent Robin Daquilante urged the Legislature "to stop using our children as pawns in your political arena. Please do what's right for the students of West Virginia in public education."
Comments