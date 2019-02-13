New Mexico Democrats push minimum wage, gun-control bills

The New Mexico House of Representatives was poised Wednesday to vote on a proposal to raise the state's minimum wage for the first time in a decade and another that would make it easier to take guns away from people who may be suicidal or bent on violence.
Deliberation on the bills began as Democrats test the Legislature's appetite for proposals on climate change, gun control, the minimum wage and abortion.
The minimum wage would rise from $7.50 an hour to $12 by July 2021, with automatic increases tied to inflation thereafter. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has voiced support for the base pay scale, which would apply to the private sector and public employees.
Under an amendment adopted Wednesday, the bill would gradually discontinue an exception to the full minimum wage for tipped workers — largely restaurant wait staff. Under current law, businesses can pay workers as little as $2.13 an hour if they earn enough tips to surpass the state's $7.50 minimum hourly wage.
House approval would send the measure to the Senate.
Republican House minority leader James Townsend said he feared the minimum wage increase would result in layoffs.
"These steps are too much, too quick," he said. "I think there will be reductions in forces."
The sponsor of the bill, Democratic Rep. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque, emphasized that a base-wage increase should increase consumer spending and boost the economy.
"It's the economy that is going to benefit," he said. "It's an economy made up businesses, it's an economy made up of workers."
Deliberations also were scheduled Wednesday night on a bill that would allow police or household members to seek court orders requiring people deemed threatening to temporarily surrender their guns.
At the same time, about 30 high-school aged students gathered to mark the approaching anniversary on Thursday of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
They wore T-shirts bearing the names and ages of people killed in Parkland. The governor appeared briefly to praise them for pushing peacefully for new gun-safety regulations.
The Republican minority in the House of Representatives that controls 24 out of 70 seats has pushed back to no avail so far against advancing bills that would expand background checks on private gun sales and strike the state's dormant criminal ban on abortion in case the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn a decision that makes the procedure legal.
House Speaker Brian Egolf said Tuesday that New Mexico voters want to see results after giving Democrats a mandate for change with the election of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and an expanded Democratic House majority.
Also on Wednesday, a bill to allow medically assisted suicide was sent to the House floor after two committee endorsements. The bill would allow health providers to prescribe life-ending medication for terminally ill patients who are estimated to have less than six months to live.
Republicans and the local Roman Catholic church oppose the measure. The bill sponsor, Democratic Rep. Deborah Armstrong of Albuquerque, describes it as a matter of personal freedom.
