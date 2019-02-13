Road closures, flooding in Northwest due to rain, snow

A truck drives through standing water on a highway offramp, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. As heavy snow turned into rain Tuesday in the Pacific Northwest, crews worked to clear drains and roadways as concerns about flooding and drainage increased. February has been the snowiest month for the area in more than 50 years, and the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for northwest Oregon and parts of Washington through Wednesday morning. Ted S. Warren AP Photo