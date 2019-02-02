Lobstermen in Maine ready for debate over license wait list

Lobsterman Jim Buxton climbs up from a dock where after checking on the bilge pump on his lobster fishing boat during frigid temperatures, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Portland, Maine. There are few things in Maine as coveted as a lobster fishing license, and a proposal to bring dozens of people off the state's license waiting list has fishermen in the state ready for a fight. More than 200 people are waiting in the wings for a lobstering license, which has long been a ticket to the middle class for working Mainers. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo