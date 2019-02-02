Firm sues over product it says is hemp; state says it’s pot

FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, a hemp plant is pollinated at the Unique Botanicals facility in Springfield, Ore. A company has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho State Police and Ada County after authorities seized nearly 7,000 pounds of cannabis from a truck headed to Colorado. The Idaho Statesman reported Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, that authorities say the product seized was marijuana but Big Sky Scientific LLC says it is industrial hemp. Hemp is a non-psychoactive cousin of marijuana and is protected under the recently passed 2018 Farm Bill. The Idaho State Police has sent a sample of the product to a lab for testing. Don Ryan, File AP Photo