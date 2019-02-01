Arizona governor vetoes GOP tax bill, calls it irresponsible

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, speaks to Republican supporters at an election night party in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona taxpayers face further uncertainty about their 2018 tax bill after Gov. Ducey vetoed a measure backed by Republican lawmakers. The measure vetoed Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, would have cut tax rates to offset higher revenue the state expects to get from the federal tax overhaul. Matt York, File AP Photo